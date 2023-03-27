New Candle Bar and Boutique, Sea Love, Sails to Georgia
The new Georgia location is expected to open its doors this summer.
This is huge news for Sea Love as this agreement marks our very first location in Georgia and in the Southeast region and is a strong indicator of our momentum.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique candle-making experience is making its way to Georgia thanks to a new Sea Love franchise set to serve the Greater Atlanta Area.
— Stacy Miller, Sea Love's founder and CEO
The recent sale marks the third franchise location for the brand and is coming to fruition just months after similar locations landed in New Hampshire and in Maine. Latossa Rukuni is the newest franchise partner to join the brand in the Atlanta location, and her Sea Love Candle Bar and Boutique is expected to open its doors this summer.
“This is huge news for Sea Love as this agreement marks our very first location in Georgia and in the Southeast region and is a strong indicator of our momentum,” said Stacy Miller, Sea Love’s founder and CEO. “As soon as we met Latossa and her husband, Mbengo, we felt an immediate connection. She was incredibly down to earth, and we were drawn to her entrepreneurial spirit and positive vibes.”
As the franchise network expands, the brand has its eye on southern and coastal territories. “Our team has continued to see strong interest in several areas. We are working with prospective owners in Chicago and looking to expand to the Boston and Hartford areas,” said Miller.
Sea Love franchise opportunities offer the small business owner a suite of essential business tools and support resources, according to Miller. Franchise partners are taken through a comprehensive training program and are invited to experience the business in operation at a corporate location. Miller and her team continue to assist their franchise partners once their shop opens, with additional training taking place at the franchisee’s store.
“Our goal is to take Sea Love and our amazing franchise partners to the next level in any way we can. By making sure that brand messaging is clear and that our support is consistent, ongoing, and accessible, we ensure that our franchisees are set up for success and will see their business thrive,” stated Miller.
To learn more about this unique candle-making experience and how to become a Sea Love franchise partner, visit their website at www.sealovefranchise.com.
ABOUT Sea Love
Sea Love was founded on the coast of Southern Maine in 2020 and offers guests a unique opportunity to learn the art of scent-blending through hands-on ‘pour your own candle’ workshops. In addition, the boutique features a carefully curated selection of home and lifestyle products designed to bring the beauty and serenity of seaside living into every home.
All of Sea Love’s candles are phthalate-free, 100% vegan, and are created using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. To find out more about Sea Love, visit www.sealove.com.
