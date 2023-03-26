Commissioner Forau highlights the organization’s aspects

Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mactus Forau highlights important aspects of the organisation, during his recent official visit to Gizo Correctional Centre (GCC) in Western Province.

The important aspects resonated are the Human Resources Capacity Developments, Infrastructure Developments, Staffs Discipline and Performance and Correctional Service Solomon Islands Strategic Plan 2023-2026.

Commissioner Forau acknowledged and thanked the GCC Commandant and staffs for mounting a guard of honour and their commitment and support rendered towards the Commissioner and Executive Office.

He further urges correctional officers to maintain discipline and standard on the uniforms, as it is a symbol of authority and trust that the people of Solomon Islands is placing on CSSI and that must be respected.

“I know you are shaping in good standard here and acknowledge your Commandant, Head of Departments and Ranks and files for the professionalism you have demonstrated, maintained this”, says Forau.

Meanwhile, Supervising Commandant of Gizo Correctional Centre Mr Daniel Leong acknowledge and thank the Office of the Commissioner for kind support done to GCC in ensuring the Centre operates 24/7 with no major incidences.

“I once again acknowledge the Commissioner and the Executive for continuing with your great support to Correctional Centres around Solomon Islands. My staffs will strive to perform to the best of our ability in our daily work purposely to meet what the government and people of Solomon Islands requires or expect from us”, says Leong

They are looking forward to continue working together with the Commissioner Office and pledges their prodigious support for a better and prosper Correctional Service of Solomon Islands.

Gizo Correctional Staff who presents during the Commissioner presentation

Gizo CC Nurse Sergeant Matrina Penivolomo update the Commissioner during a short visit in the Centre Health Facility.

CSSI Commissioner Mr Mactus Forau meets with Gizo Correctional Centre Managements and Staff during the visit

-CSSI Press