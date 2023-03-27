Forau paid a courtesy visit to Provincial Government and Key Partners

Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr. Mactus Forau paid a courtesy visit to Western Provincial Government (WPG) Premier Hon Billy Veo and Provincial key partners.

Commissioner Forau revealed his strategic direction to the WPG Premier Veo during a courtesy call on matters of inmate’s rehabilitation, reintegration and enterprises.

Commissioner reiterates to the Premier of his pilot project year marked for Gizo Correctional Centre on the allocated land issued by the previous government for Correctional development on the site known as the Jah Mountain.

Premier Billy Veo acknowledge the proposal and assured Commissioner Forau that the allocate site on Jah Mountain for Correctional development is fully supported by his government and looking forward to support CSSI in its development aspirations and plan.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Forau acknowledged Premier Veo and his Executive for accepting his courtesy call and made provisions to the offer for CSSI development at Jah Mountain.

On this same note, a courtesy visit also been held for Provincial key stakeholders as such, the Western Provincial Police Commander, Western District Magistrate Court and Western District Public Solicitors office.

PPC Western Province Mr. Mathias Lenialu pose for a group photo with Commissioner Forau and his Team.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau pose for a group photo with Western District Magistrate Court Second Class Mrs. Amanda Houpea after courtesy visit.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau pose for a group photo with Western Public Solicitor Principal Legal Officer Mr. Thompson

Commissioner Mactus Forau chat with (WPG) Premier Billy Veo and his Permanent Secretary Patrick Toirana.

-CSSI Press