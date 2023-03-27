Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1,779.9 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing adoption of 5G technology is likely to fuel the demand for fiber optic test equipment in the coming years, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China, where governments are actively promoting testing operations in telecom base stations to support the ongoing infrastructure development for 5G.

In 2023, the fibre optic test equipment market to be worth US$ 923 million. It is set to reach US$ 1,779.9 million by 2033, with a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



As the telecommunications industry quickly adopts all the fiber optic cable types for high-speed data transfer, the relevance of fiber optic testing equipment for these has grown over the years in production, inspection, on-field troubleshooting of network systems, and research and development phases across industries.

Market Dynamics and Constraints for Fibre Optic Test Equipment

The expanding number of fibre cable networks may fuel fibre optic test equipment demand. The growing demand for real-time operations necessitates constant testing of insertion loss and bandwidth to provide services efficiently. This need creates enormous prospects for the fiber optic testing equipment market.

From a technological standpoint, the fibre optic test equipment market may be driven by the deployment of real-time 40-gig and 100-gig network deployments, which may create a demand for high fibre optic performance.

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format

The increasing complexity of electronic devices and networks necessitates the development of fibre optic test equipment that is simple to use and has improved functionality. Increased fiber optic testing frequency can boost market revenue by enabling better error rate testers and next-generation fiber optic testing systems.

Although the fibre optic tools market is expanding significantly, customers' lack of testing awareness is preventing market expansion.

Forecast for the Region

North America is likely to have the lion's share of the global fibre optics test equipment market due to full-stream 4G deployments. While having a small share of the global fibre optic test equipment market, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at a considerable rate, driven by increased FTTH implementation in emerging nations such as China and India.

Governmental policies for FTTH implementation, as well as the increasing use of smartphones, drive fibre optic test equipment demand in China, creating prospects for the Chinese fibre optic tools market.

Key Takeaways

The United States to acquire a market share of 21.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Germany’s fibre optic tools market is to hold a market share of 4.9% between 2023 and 2033.

Japan to acquire a global market share of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

Australia market to hold a market share of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033.

China to develop at a fibre optic test equipment market CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

India to accelerate at a fibre optic tools market CAGR of 10.7% between 2023 and 2033.

The United Kingdom to advance at a fiber optic testing equipment market CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

The optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR tester) segment in the equipment category is to have a market share of 35.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Analysis of Competitors

The fibre optic test equipment market is highly fragmented due to intense competition among industry participants. The fibre optic test equipment manufacturers are heavily investing in providing customers with a diverse range of technologies for application-specific field measurement, monitoring, and maintenance.

To increase market share, these organizations are constantly investing in strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product development. EXFO, Keysight Technologies, Viavi Solutions Inc, Anritsu Corporation, and Tektronix Inc are some of the key fibre optic test equipment manufacturers we evaluated.

Key Players

Anritsu

Keysight Technologies

Viavi Solutions

EXFO

National Instruments

Yokogawa Electric

Key Segments

By Equipment Type:

Optical Light Sources

Optical Power & Loss Meters

Remote Fiber Test Systems

Optical Time Domain Reflectometers

Optical Spectrum Analyzers



Other Test Equipment

By Portability Type:

Handheld/Portable

Bench-top

By End Use:

Telecommunication Service Providers

Network Equipment Manufacturers

Data Centers

Cable Operator

Educational & Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Innovations in Products Stay Vital for Upholding Competition

Introduction



VIAVI Solutions Inc. announced a 400G module for the OneAdvisor 800 in March 2022, enabling sophisticated 400G transport test and maintenance features for field business service and network core specialists. The OneAdvisor 800 provides remarkable testing performance for personnel who must take their equipment into the area by combining its transmission protocol with fibre network flexibility.

Purchase



EXFO is increasing its range of electrical and optical test solutions by incorporating technology purchased from InOpticals Inc. into its test & measurement portfolio to deliver comprehensive, modular test solutions in March 2022. This results in best-in-class performance for transceivers and optical components from start to finish.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

Read More TOC..

