Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 27, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
7:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend an iftar dinner with Muslim women leaders. He will be joined by the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, and the Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra.
Closed to media
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
