Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,144 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 27, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2023  /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

Private meetings


2:00 p.m.  

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


7:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend an iftar dinner with Muslim women leaders. He will be joined by the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, and the Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra.



Closed to media


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/26/c2911.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 27, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more