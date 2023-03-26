Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 100 Block of Darrington Street, Southwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the 100 block of Darrington Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:39 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located evidence of a firearm being discharged. A short time later, an adult male victim walked into an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A suspect vehicle, described as a blue Dodge Charger, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###