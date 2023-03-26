Dr. Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain join the advisory board of Legacy PAC, a partner of Veterans for Trump

Martha Boneta Fain and Kelli Ward join Legacy PAC announced Stan Fitzgerald President of Veterans for Trump and founding partner of Legacy PAC

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy PAC, a Political Action Committee, founded by President Angie Wong with partners Jared Craig, Donna Fitzgerald and Stan Fitzgerald recently entered the political arena on March 3rd with their kickoff event in Washington DC. David Brody, with CBN, was MC for the Legacy PAC kickoff event. Congressmen Byron Donalds and Mark Alford headlined the event. Kimberly Klacik, Kristina Karamo, Sebastian Gorka and Chris Kohls were featured speakers. Former ICE Director and Veterans For Trump rep Tom Homan closed the event for the PAC whose founders are also with the Veterans for Trump organization (VFAF.ORG)

Kelli Ward, former Arizona state chair, author and commentator joined the Legacy PAC team advisory board on March 22. Martha Boneta Fain, A fundraiser for President Trump, government affairs strategist, policy advisor and commentator joined two days later.

"We are honored to have two of the most powerful and influential women in America on our Legacy PAC team, both of whom are true patriots," said Angie Wong, President Legacy PAC.

Martha Boneta Fain is a government affairs strategist, policy advisor, nationally recognized commentator on current affairs and is frequently featured on various media outlets on T.V., Radio and various other news sources.

Dr. Kelli Ward entered politics in 2012 when she was elected to the Arizona State Senate. While serving two terms in office, she continued to practice medicine in emergency departments in Lake Havasu City and Kingman, Arizona. In 2019, Kelli was elected as only the second woman to lead the Republican Party of Arizona as Chairman. In 2021, with the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, Dr. Ward was re-elected as Chairman.

The immediate role for Ward and Fain will be taking the lead on strategic fundraising.

Legacy PAC kick off event press coverage : https://finance.yahoo.com/news/david-brody-acts-master-ceremonies-150000656.html

Legacy PAC Promo : https://youtu.be/_StVlRK14j0

Legacy PAC is partner to Veterans for Trump AKA Veterans for America First. VFAF is the original 2015 Veterans group formed under Admiral Kubic and General Flynn. The Organization is currently part of the 2024 Trump campaign coalition with Stan Fitzgerald serving as national President. Angie Wong serves as the Florida state chapter president, Jared Craig is the Georgia state chapter president and Donna Fitzgerald as a national ambassador. The organization speaks for millions of veterans and their endorsement is considered influential,

