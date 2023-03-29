Thought-provoking film on Colorism to screen Auburn Avenue Research Library on April 8, 2023

Film Screening Colour of Beautiful Day Flyer

International I AM The Colour of Beautiful Global in partnership with the APEX Museum presents an International I AM The Colour of Beautiful Day Event

Dr. Karen Moore's vision for this Historical film brought education, healing and inspiration! I highly recommend seeing it!" ” — Terra Renee Founder and President African American Women In Cinema

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Who Told You Your Black Is Not Beautiful? by Karen Moore shines a light on colorism to inspire and empower women to embrace their beauty in the face of discrimination.

As audiences across the country continue to grapple with issues of colorism, representation, and identity, Karen Moore's latest film, Who Told You Your Black Is Not Beautiful? offers a powerful and intimate exploration of colorism and its impact on Black women. The film features six women from diverse backgrounds who bravely share their personal experiences with colorism, using spoken word and storytelling to convey the pain and trauma they have endured.

The film highlights these women's incredible resilience and strength as they rewrite their own stories and find healing through self-acceptance and self-love. From being told they are "too dark" or "too light" to be beautiful to facing discrimination in their personal and professional lives, these women have all been affected by the pervasive influence of colorism. By embracing their unique beauty and rejecting the toxic messages they have internalized about what it means to be Black and beautiful, these women can reclaim their power and inspire others to do the same.

Karen Moore, founder of I AM The Colour of Beautiful Global has been widely praised for her work on the film, hailed as a ground-breaking and vital contribution to the ongoing conversation about colorism and its impact on Black women. By giving voice to the experiences and perspectives of these six women, Moore has created a work that is both profoundly personal and universal in its message of self-love and acceptance.

The film is set to have a screening on April as part of the International I AM The Colour of Beautiful Day celebration in partnership with the Apex Museum. The screening offers an opportunity for audiences to engage with this powerful and timely work and spark meaningful conversations about colorism and its impact on Black women. Join Dr. Moore and guests Marie Antoinette and Conrad Moore Jr for this thought provoking conversation.

One of the most striking aspects of Who Told You Your Black Is Not Beautiful? is how it illustrates the mind-body connection and the impact that negative beliefs and experiences can have on physical and mental health. The film challenges viewers to consider their own opinions about beauty and recognize how those beliefs may be affecting their lives and relationships.

The film is a poignant reminder of the ways in which colorism and other forms of systemic oppression continue to impact lives and communities. Through the stories and experiences of six women, viewers are challenged to confront their beliefs and biases and embrace the beauty and diversity of the Black experience. With its compelling storytelling, stunning visuals, and inspiring message of resilience and healing, this film will leave a lasting impact on viewers of all ages and backgrounds.

Website: https://whotoldyouyourblackisnotbeautiful.com/

For Tickets: https://iamthecolourofbeautiful.com/

Karen Moore

I AM The Colour of Beautiful Global

karen@whotoldyouyourblackisnotbeautiful.com

+1 302-415-3640



Who Told You Your Black Is Not Beautiful? Film Trailer