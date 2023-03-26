"Couture Pattern Museum to Host "Coronation Couture" Exhibition Featuring Norman Hartnell's Royal Coronation Designs

Norman Hartnell's 1953 Coronation Robe Pattern, Property of the Couture Pattern Museum
Norman Hartnell's 1953 Coronation Dress Pattern for Women's Illustrated. Property of the Couture Pattern Museum
Couture Pattern Museum announced the "Coronation Couture" exhibition, featuring the 1953 designs of Norman Hartnell. Open to the public on May 4 & June 1, 2023
SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Couture Pattern Museum to Host "Coronation Couture" Exhibition Featuring Norman Hartnell's Royal Designs
The Couture Pattern Museum is thrilled to announce the upcoming "Coronation Couture" exhibition, which will take place on May 4 and June 1, 2023 as part of Santa Barbara's famous 1st Thursday Artwalk in downtown Santa Barbara, hosted at WorkZones, Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, CA. This exhibition will showcase a full-sized, authentic revival of a Viscountess/Baroness coronation gown and robe, each designed by the legendary Norman Hartnell, the Queen's dressmaker.
Visitors to the exhibition will have the rare opportunity to witness the regal splendor of the Coronation Gown and Robe designed by Hartnell for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. The exhibition will also feature patterns, magazines, and original press photos from the coronation, providing a unique insight into the fashion and cultural significance of this historical event.
In addition to the coronation garments, the exhibition will showcase a Hartnell-designed 1953 British Red Cross member dress, offering visitors the chance to see how his designs were worn in various social settings.
"We are excited to present this exhibition to the public and share the beautiful designs of Norman Hartnell," said Cara Austine, Founder of the Couture Pattern Museum. "We hope that visitors will enjoy this unique opportunity to experience the elegance and grandeur of the coronation."
Admission to "Coronation Couture" is free, and the exhibition is open to the public. Visitors can join the Couture Pattern Museum in celebrating this historical moment and the legacy of Norman Hartnell. For fashion enthusiasts, the Couture Pattern Museum provides a free couture forum to network and share fashion and sewing ideas and inspiration.
As an added bonus, visitors can sign up for the Couture Pattern Museum blog to read about the construction details of each historical couture garment. Additionally, for only $25 a month, founding members can access the museum's design archives and support the Couture Pattern Museum's activities.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the elegance and grandeur of the coronation and celebrate the legacy of Norman Hartnell. For more information about the "Coronation Couture" exhibition and the Couture Pattern Museum, please visit their website.
