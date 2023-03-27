Author Releases "Dead Man Standing," Crime Fiction Drawing from Reality and “It’s Not a Game,” Based on Family Affairs

Voll Greene

Voll Greene watched his family struggle to come together and experienced police brutality, with a moral obligation for the betterment of local communities.

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voll Greene, the skilled writer and author of 36 upcoming novels, has released a riveting, must-read crime fiction novel, “Dead Man Standing.” This reality-based fiction takes readers on a thrilling journey through the dark alleys of crime, love, and betrayal, with a glimpse of how challenging it is for a man to prove innocence after an officer reveals his wife's love affair and attempts to kill him. The murder of a respected police investigator and the Black banker accused of committing the crime are the focus. However, the case is more intricate than it initially looks, and two internal affairs investigators quickly begin to suspect foul play. When the number of deaths increases, traces of mafia involvement become evident. Might the entire narrative hinge on a secret love affair?

What distinguishes this crime thriller from others is the web of relationships between the characters. Terrell Jacobs, the accused banker, is not an ordinary suspect; he will stop at nothing to clear his name. The infamous drug lord who was his childhood friend may be the one to help him. Greene was inspired to write this book through his mother's stories, demonstrating the impact family has and the resilience of loved ones. The story will captivate readers from beginning to end since it takes them on an emotional roller coaster ride.

Greene's book "It's Not a Game" stems from personal issues after being born into a broken home due to his darker skin. Constantly beaten by family members who lied whenever he would speak up, his mother remarried a physically abusive husband. When Voll turned thirteen, he was shot by his stepfather after almost beating his mother to death -- his siblings were all placed in foster care.

For many years, Voll watched families struggle to operate and come together in harmony. He has also experienced police brutality and has a moral obligation to heal families for the betterment of their local communities and society as a whole.

Voll says, “My book shows how families make mistakes, but they work to correct them the best way possible. Most importantly, this book unveils love and respect for my mother and big brother. I wrote this book before they passed away, but they never had the chance to read it. I thought I hated my family, but I realized that I had to help them grow too. Now, we have all grown past ignorance.”

For more information, please visit

Facebook ___Voll Greene

Amazon: https://a.co/d/9Tlc3o4

Twitter __@thatauthor99

Instagram __@vollgreene_

Youtube: https://youtu.be/rtJRhV9oyl4