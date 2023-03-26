Homeland Security Secretary, FEMA Administrator to Travel to Mississippi Following Devastating Tornadoes

WASHINGTON -- Following Friday night’s devastating tornadoes that swept across Mississippi, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel to the state Sunday to survey the damage and meet with state and local officials.

Additional details about the trip will be forthcoming.

Today, both Secretary Mayorkas and Administrator Criswell spoke with several federal, state and local officials, including Governor Tate Reeves and members of the Congressional delegation, to get a first impression of the devastation and echo President Biden’s support for the state and their response and recovery efforts.

FEMA deployed an Incident Management Assistance Team to the area and Regional Administrator Gracia B. Szczech will be in Mississippi this evening. FEMA has prepositioned commodities and resources, as well as staff to support state-led search and rescue missions, should the state request such assistance.