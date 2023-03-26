Submit Release
Philadelphia Public Officials Release Statement on Viral Video of Police Misconduct

PHILADELPHIA. PA– March 24, 2023 – Following reports of an incident involving police and a parked vehicle in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, Councilmember Cindy Bass and State Senators Sharif Street and Art Haywood met with law enforcement to review body-cam video of the engagement.  The officials, who all represent portions of the Germantown community, released the following joint statement: 

“We unequivocally condemn the actions of the officer which are inconsistent with de-escalation, trust, and good community service.  While reviewing the footage, law enforcement confirmed numerous codes of conduct violations, including actions that would needlessly instigate an escalation of engagement.  The fact that the officer in question is a 16-year police veteran, is even more concerning, as he repeatedly failed to embody the discipline and leadership such status should bring. 

We have worked hard to build and improve the trust between law enforcement and the families they serve. It is the foundation upon which community safety is built. Incidents like this erode that hard and meaningful work. It is encouraging that Commissioner Danielle Outlaw immediately suspended the officer pending an internal investigation. We expect the Philadelphia Police Department to follow through with the appropriate disciplinary action following the conclusion of the internal investigation.”

