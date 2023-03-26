YEAs in Armenia: More EU in the Armenian schools

On 20 February, Armenian YEAs organised school visits in Oshakan and other communities of the Aragatsotn region. During the session, they shared information about the YEAs initiative, EU projects and about EuroClub in Oshakan. The YEAs from Armenia also provided comprehensive information about the core values of the European Union and the ways in which the EU contributes to Armenia’s progress, fostering volunteerism, and promoting active citizenship.

The main purpose of the event was to provide a piece of comprehensive information about the core values and principles of the European Union, thus increasing their awareness of the EU’s role in promoting democracy.

As a result, more than 25 young Armenians from Oshakan were informed how to get enrolled on the projects organised by the YEAs and the EuroClub in Oshakan. Moreover, the participants of the event raised their awareness of the significance of youth activism and the importance of becoming active citizens.