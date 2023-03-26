Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,004 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are watching Qarabag vs Galatasaray charity match

AZERBAIJAN, March 26 - 26 March 2023, 20:00

A charity match between Aghdam’s Qarabag and Istanbul’s Galatasaray football clubs has got underway at Baku Olympic Stadium.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are watching the match at the stadium.

The match aims to help eliminate the consequences of the "Disaster of the century" - a strong earthquake that struck brotherly Türkiye. All proceeds from the match will be sent to Türkiye to help those impacted by the earthquake. The sale of more than 62,000 tickets for the match in a short period of time is a clear evidence of the great interest shown in this match, as well as the unwavering solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with brotherly Türkiye in difficult days.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are watching Qarabag vs Galatasaray charity match

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more