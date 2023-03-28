OKX Ventures:Crypto Fundraising Soars In 2023 Compared To Late Last Year

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of the leading global cryptocurrency trading platform OKX, has released its 2023 Jan.&Feb. Report. It shows that crypto VC funding is coming right back since last year’s bear market. OKX Ventures has made investments in Scroll,LayerZero, zkPass,Diva and Permaweb.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is an investment institution under the worldwide top trading platform OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting the most cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry and investing in long-term structural value.

OKX Ventures is committed to helping entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry build great companies and bring global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.