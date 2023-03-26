Fruugo-online launches an IPO by submitting materials for listing for the first time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fruugo announced that its Fruugo-online platform will begin listing on NASDAQ and submitted its first application materials for the first time. As a professional e-commerce platform provider, Fruugo-online's patented technology and search engine optimization experience enable it to continuously explore popular products from around the world. Initial public offerings will allow companies to invest more in technology, including continuing to develop user experiences by adding new retailers to the platform, thereby realizing the company's potential growth.

Fruugo is a leader in European (UK) e-commerce platforms and currently the largest local e-commerce platform in the UK, which can be sold globally. In addition to the UK, Fruugo also has a good reputation in France, Germany, Italy, Sri Lanka, Northern Europe, the United States, Australia, and other countries. At the same time, Fruugo also provides 28 languages and 31 currencies for sellers to choose from, greatly reducing the burden on sellers. Based on the independently operated global cross-border e-commerce system, Fruugo has launched a new cloud based intelligent e-commerce promotion service platform Fruugo-online that integrates big data marketing, financial technology, and employment matching.

Fruugo-online is committed to using a more efficient trading model, a more market-oriented price formation mechanism, and better market liquidity to achieve efficient trading and resource information docking, bringing more trading volume to the global e-commerce market. After several years of cross domain development, Fruugo-online has provided cloud computing intelligent e-commerce promotion services for many internationally renowned e-commerce platforms in dozens of countries and regions around the world.

Fruugo has an efficient and highly flexible order matching system that can automatically match orders, automate transactions, and help businesses increase sales and reputation. It is the first choice for many brands, businesses, individuals, low barriers, low risks, and e-commerce startups. Fruugo-online will continue to strive for excellence, face the future of technology, adhere to the integration of data and finance, continue to develop new forms of digital economy and multiple platforms, harvest wealth with global merchants, investors, and users, and lead the global consumption trend in the next era.

