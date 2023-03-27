Gain Admitting Privileges at Kashlak with The Curbsiders New Patreon Offering

Our goal with Patreon is to continue to deliver the highest value clinical pearls while also strengthening our connection with our community by being less ad-funded and more audience-focused”
USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Curbsiders is pleased to announce the launch of its first-ever Patreon, offering members Kashlak Admitting Privileges and a role on the faculty at Kashlak Memorial Hosptial.
The Curbsiders is produced by a growing network of students, residents and clinician educators from across the country representing more than 20 different institutions. The primary vision of Kashlak Admitting Privileges is to strengthen its community through offering ad-free access to our high-yield practice-changing knowledge, plus the opportunity to connect with other core ‘faculty’ at Kashlak.
Most employers offer a stipend for continuing medical education, and for only $8.99 per month, Kashlak Admitting Privileges provides:
-All Episodes Ad-Free (including the entire back catalogue)
-Twice Monthly Bonus Episodes: AMA with Matt & Paul, Recaps & more!
-Access to Kashlak’s Discord Server
-Exclusive Curbsiders Merch
-Advance Notice of Upcoming Events
“Our goal with the launch of this Patreon is to continue to deliver the highest value clinical pearls while also strengthening our connection with our community by being less ad-funded and more audience-focused,” said co-host and co-founder Matthew Watto, MD. “After much careful consideration and based on the feedback from our listeners, we are excited to see what unfolds in the coming months.”
For more details on getting involved, please visit our Patreon page patreon.com/curbsiders.
The Curbsiders podcast network averages over 1,000,000 downloads per month and is currently available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you download podcasts. Join our mailing list and receive a PDF copy of our show notes every Monday. Recommend a guest or topic and give feedback at askcurbsiders@gmail.com.
