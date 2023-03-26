/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce a new federal immigration pathway at the Empire Club of Canada/

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,063 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, March 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will deliver a keynote address at the Empire Club of Canada and announce a new federal immigration pathway.
Date:
Monday, March 27, 2023
Keynote address, announcement, and fireside chat
Time:
11:30 a.m. ET
Location:
Arcadian Court
401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor
Toronto, Ontario
Notes:
Media availability
Time:
12:45 p.m. ET
Location:
Arcadian Court
401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor
Toronto, Ontario
Notes:
