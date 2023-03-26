Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce a new federal immigration pathway at the Empire Club of Canada/

TORONTO, March 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will deliver a keynote address at the Empire Club of Canada and announce a new federal immigration pathway.

Date:

Monday, March 27, 2023

Keynote address, announcement, and fireside chat

Time:

11:30 a.m. ET

Location:

Arcadian Court

401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor

Toronto, Ontario


Notes:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. EST.
  • A livestream of the announcement can be viewed on YouTube.

Media availability

Time:

12:45 p.m. ET

Location:

Arcadian Court

401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8th Floor

Toronto, Ontario


Notes:

  • Media attending the media availability in person are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. EST.
  • Out-of-town journalists may join the media availability by dialling:
    • Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-805-7923
    • Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
    • Participant passcode: 5354764#

