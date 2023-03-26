Island Easter Wonderland Awaits At LUX* South Ari Atoll

This Easter, the award-winning resort of The Lux Collective – LUX* South Ari Atoll invites guests to journey down the Rabbit Hole for a magical Alice-In-Wonderland holiday experience.

From 3 to 10 April, the resort will transform into the colourful Wonderland, inviting guests to join Alice, The Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter and White Rabbit for a week-long Easter celebration. Unfolding with a vibrant pool party, the programme offers a family adventure of a lifetime, with many wonderful bonding memories and photo-worthy moments.

Travellers of all ages can participate in beach game challenges, various competitions, sandbanks picnics, innovative dining experiences, and the Garden Tea Party. Picturesque nights and quizzes at Senses bar are not only fun brain-trainers but also chances to win great prizes. While discovering one of the largest Maldivian resorts, guests also has to keep an eye for hidden treasures – mysterious Easter eggs and traditional messages in the bottles.

This Easter’s foodie calendar is a trail of culinary experiences across the island. Apart from traditional holiday treats, Italian and Indian street food markets and lavish seafood buffets and Thai-Balinese themed dinners await. These epicurean experiences are topped with signature destination-inspired cocktails and mocktails.

Hungry minds will be satisfied with a curated programme of “edu-taining” activities. From coral planting, art workshops, and egg decorating stations to wine journeys and cocktail- making classes – leisure and learning combinations are available daily.

Wellbeing is always an important DNA at LUX* South Ari Atoll. Adding the Easter touch, the LUX* ME Spa & Fitness team provides bunny-hop at the outdoor Zumba classes, self-care diet during the flavourful Tutti-Frutti workshops, and Fairy Family Yoga bonding sessions. Active travellers can partake fitness challenges, floating yoga workouts and sunset meditations.

Promising Extraordinary Experiences, LUX* South Ari Atoll is all about helping guests Celebrate Life to the fullest during vacations – in a tropical island setting. It has over 40 complimentary experiences and adventures designed for the guests to make the stay special and memorable.

For more information and to book your Wonderland Easter holiday with a 30% discount, visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.