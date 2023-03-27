Jason Palmer Fiction Rebrands with Social Media Makeover and a New Website

Author Jason Palmer now sells books through JPF’s website, plans to revamp with sales promos for new and loyal readers—and a much-anticipated new collection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATE, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Palmer Fiction (JPF), publisher of American author Jason Palmer, announced on Sunday, 26 March 2023, that they will be rebranding to pave the way for a new chapter of the company. Palmer writes horror, suspense, supernatural fiction, and science fiction.
JPF revamped its website to give loyal readers an optimal experience when looking for deals for published books, new perks, and benefits to its new members-only page that will house free e-books and short stories, book readings, private sales, exclusive flash sales, and more. Alongside that, the company also is now actively using its social media channels to allow for a community where its loyal, existing, and potential readers can engage—share their suggestions and insights, participate in beta testing, interact with Palmer himself, and more.
“People of older age have been very receptive to our books, and while giving them more engaging and mind-boggling books to read, we also wanted to tap into the younger market group. That said, the reason we decided to rebrand, we wanted to provide a common channel where readers of various ages can interact with one another.”
-Jerico Lugo, PR and Growth Strategist, JPF
In celebration of the company’s rebranding, JPF will be holding sales promos in the next few weeks, starting today, to thank all its loyal readers for their continuous support and to bring new readers into the intriguing world of Jason Palmer Fiction.
Growth Officer Asiah Vivar said, “We prepared a new community page where our readers can interact, and we intend to make it a two-way communication. We will be present as well. That’s also where they can participate in the creation of future books from our author, Jason Palmer. We will be holding contests and polls of new cover art for our upcoming book launches. There's a lot of open communication there.”
A private sale will be held from April 1st to 5th, according to JPFs post on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. The private sale would only be accessible to readers in their consumer database. To know more about this, please visit their social media channels or click here to sign-up.
About Jason Palmer Fiction
JPF, established in 2017, and headquartered in Colorado, USA, publishes the works of author Jason Palmer, bringing professional production quality to all of his novels and collections.
