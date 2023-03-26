Mr. Jeffery Sade Deve, Sworn in as Electoral Commissioner.

Mr. Jeffery Sade Deve was this morning, in a brief ceremony, sworn in as Electoral Commissioner to the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) by the Acting Governor General, Honorable Speaker, Patteson Oti at the Government House.

Mr. Deve was humbled and grateful for the recognition and recommendation to be a member of the Commission and he looks forward to working with other Commissioners to execute the SIEC’s responsibilities as provided for in the Constitution during his time as Electoral Commissioner.

“I am honored and humbled to have been appointed to this critical role which comes with greater responsibilities noting the ongoing preparations for the next general election, Mr. Deve expressed.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with fellow Electoral Commissioners and stakeholders to enhance the work of the Commission.”

Mr. Deve is not new to the elections and having served in various leadership positions as a public servant, he brings along a wealth of experience and expertise to this important role.

With a proven track record of delivering results and driving change, Mr. Deve is uniquely qualified for the role as he was an Electoral Commissioner in the past and has now been re-appointed for the role.

Acting Chief Electoral officer, Mr. Bosoboe expressed confidence in the new appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome again Mr. Deve to the Commission.

Mr. Deve’s impressive experiences as a commissioner in the last general election credentials, leadership skills, and commitment to public service make him the perfect fit for this role.

We look forward to working with the newly sworn-in Electoral Commissioner to achieve our shared goals”. The Solomon Islands Electoral Office (SIEO) assures Commissioner Deve of its continued unwavering support and expertise to the Commission. Commissioner Deve replaces Mr. Stanley Pirione who had earlier resigned as an electoral commissioner.

Please join us in congratulating Electoral Commissioner Deve on this well-deserved appointment and wishing him all the best in this important role.

L-R- Mr Jason Gagame ( Media Officer) Mrs Taeasi Sanga ( Commissioner), Honourable Patteson Oti ( Acting Governor General) Mr Jeffery S Deve ( new Commissioner) and Freddrick Bosoboe (acting CEO)

Front- Jeffery S Sade Backrow -Freddrick Bosoboe Acting CEO), and Commissioner Mrs Taeasi Sanga

Commissioner – Mr Jefferey S Sade signing his oath.

-SIEC Press