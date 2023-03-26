Author Anita Wills announces Book Reading & signing of latest book Minqua Unami Okehocking & The Down River Nations

Anita Wills Author of Minqua Unami Okehocking & The Down River Nations returns to her Chester County Hometown in May

I can see that something else died there in the bloody mud, and was buried in the blizzard. A people’s dream died there. It was a beautiful dream . . . the nation’s hoop is broken and scattered.” — ― Black Elk, Black Elk Speaks

CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Anita Wills will be signing copies of her book Minqua Unami Okehocking & The Down River Nations in Chester and Lancaster Counties. The signings will take place in West Chester Coatesville and Lancaster at various locations. Minqua Unami Okehocking & The Down River Nations is the Authors 7th book and details her afro/indigenous and how Colonial Laws redesignated Natives and those of mixed race to Mulatto Colored Negro and Black. It is a historically accurate book that deals with issues of Colonial Laws that Affect Communities of Color to this day.

Ms. Wills was born and raised in Chester County and grew up Berks County before moving to California. She currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area. It was her mothers oral history that sparked the desire to prove the history by researching and documenting their family lines. The project took over 30 years and went back to Africa, Europe and South America. In Westmoreland County Virginia she connected her lines to Mary Bowden a Mulatto Indentured Servant to George Washington's father and brother. Mary Bowden was born on February 20, 1730 (her birth was recorded in the Courthouse), Her father was William Monroe Junior and her mother was Mary Monroe. They entered into a marriage the year before Mary Bowden was born without knowing it was illegal. Mary was taken to court for having a "Bastard" child but thanks to the Monroe's the case was thrown out. The child became known as Mary Bowden and was the niece of President James Monroe. Mary Monroe was the daughter of Lydia Hilliard a white indentured woman who had a child by a Negro Man.

Lydia was given 15 lashes by Reverend Shropshire for her indiscretion. Her indenture was taken over by William Monroe Senior as was her child Mary Monroe. The European and Native lines intermixed throughout the Colonies and then mixed with Free blacks.

Ms. Wills Native Ancestors includes the Iroquois Susquehanna Rappahannock and Siouan's throughout North Carolina Virginia Maryland Delaware Pennsylvania the Ohio Valley parts of New York and Canada (Onondaga). Besides Natives Ms. Wills traced her Great-Great Grandmother to Guinea West Africa and other ancestors to Britain and throughout Europe to Spain. In 1692 the Manokin Indian tribe in what is now Somerset Maryland were under the protection of Queen Aliquippa who was the Head of the Iroquois Federation. She spoke to William Penn on their behalf as more of their land was being taken from under them. In 1702 William Penn set aside 500 acres of land in what is now Chester and Delaware County and 10000 acres in Conestoga Manor (now Lancaster County. He called it the Okehocking Tract and promised the Minqua Unami and Okehocking they could remain on that tract without being set upon by European Settlers. Once he returned to England his edict was ignored and Natives including the authors Ancestors were run off their ancestral lands.

For more information on the author’s works, visit her website at alwpub.com. Other published works are Notes and Documents of Free Persons of Color, Pieces of the Quilt The Mosaic of An African Family, Black Minqua The Life and Times of Henry Green, A Nation of Flaws JustUs in the Homeland, and Along the Rappahannock Homeland of the Nanzatico Indians. Her books are available for purchase from Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com, and Walmart. You can meet the author in person at Baines on October 28 from noon to 3 p.m. Books will be available at a special event price.

For further details and dates of book signing check Ms. Wills Facebook Page Minqua Unami Okehocking, or email anitawills@alwpub.com.

The events are free to attend and Books may be purchased at the event or online. The author will be signing books and if time permits, reading from her works and answering questions.

