Epic Online Open Forum in 150 Languages Will Take Place on April 22, 2023 “Global Crisis. There is a Way Out."

On April 22, 2023 at 15:00 GMT, the International Online Forum “Global Crisis. There is a Way Out". Organized by volunteers of the project "Creative Society."

To our regret, over 27 years of research, we have never made a single mistake in our forecasts. Currently, every passing day only confirms the accuracy of our mathematical model.” — Creative Society Climate Team

ATLANAT, GA, USA, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMuch of What We Predicted is Happening Now: The International Online Forum Global Crisis. There is a Way Out " to be Held on April 22, 2023The volunteers of the project " Creative Society " from 180 countries have organized an International Online Forum "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out" to address the current situation of the world. The event will take place on April 22, 2023, at 15:00 GMT and will be translated into 150 languages.Key topics of the forum:--> All climatic cataclysms occur in accordance with the calculated mathematical model. What awaits us in the coming years?--> What is really happening to the Earth's core? True causes of the climate crisis.--> Scientific facts about the cause of Mars' demise. Why might the Earth perish in the next 14 years for the same reason?--> The threat of the Yellowstone eruption. What signs of supervolcano activation are seismologists and volcanologists concealing from us?--> Reasons for the forthcoming crash of the world economy.--> What threats will the development of artificial intelligence lead to in the current consumerist format of society?--> Growing energy crisis. The truth about its consequences.--> The model of the Creative Society, is the only solution to the current situation and a guarantee of the survival of all mankind.The information presented during the forum is based on 27 years of interdisciplinary research conducted by independent experts. The forum will address key topics such as the threats to the environment, economy, and humanity. The experts will also present the only solution to the current situation, the model of the Creative Society, which is a guarantee of the survival of all mankind.The topics to be discussed at the forum include all climatic cataclysms occurring in accordance with the calculated mathematical model, the true causes of the climate crisis, the threat of Yellowstone eruption, reasons for the forthcoming crash of the world economy, the consequences of the growing energy crisis, among others.The organizers of the forum invite all information resources to become partners of the event. They are willing to provide all their unique content for distribution among their audience for free, including trailers, audio tracks, press and post-releases, and more - the information is by the people and belongs to the people. The project will also post information about their partners on the official website of creativesociety.com and directly during the broadcast of the forum.For more information about the International Online Forum "Global Crisis. There is a Way Out," visit creativesociety.com/en/global-crisis-there-is-a-way-out. To become a media partner or volunteer, contact info@creativesociety.com.Contact:Email: info@creativesociety.comYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67ljnOmwHC0 Event Link: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-there-is-a-way-out

