Embrace Original Art JayQ the Legend's Latest Release "Do What I Got 2" Inspires Human Creativity
We must understand that we are the masters and creators of technology”
— Jayq the Legend
BOSTON, MASSACHUTTES, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon hearing "Do What I Got 2" by the versatile and Billboard-charting artist JayQ the Legend, it becomes clear that AI and GPT derivatives have a long way to go before they can match the creativity we possess without relying on electricity. JayQ The Legend, an independent Afrobeat and Afrobounce artist residing in New Orleans, embraces a genre-fluid identity. His musical portfolio features chart-topping hits in Hip Hop, Dance, and R&B.
In addition to his musical prowess, JayQ the Legend co-wrote a movie, "The App That Stole Christmas," which became a Netflix exclusive and will soon be available on Amazon. The film showcases a diverse soundtrack curated by JayQ the Legend himself.
When questioned about the potential of being replaced by AI or GPT, JayQ confidently responded, "I will not be intimidated or impressed by mimicry. Originality is what makes us human." He highlights the importance of innovation as a driving force behind humanity's dominance on Earth. "We must understand that we are the masters and creators of technology," he adds.
JayQ firmly believes that creators have a unique role in the world. "I encourage everyone to create original art.
Engineers are as important as astronauts or pilots. Without chemists, there would be no advanced medicine. We are the teachers of AI." His latest song, "Do What I Got 2," features in a Breakout Music Hulu commercial and is available across all platforms. "It's original. It came from my creative thoughts. I'm happy to teach AI how I #DoWIG2."
Undoubtedly, AI was developed by human computer programmers. JayQ's new song promotes the idea that we must do what it takes to stay relevant, which is no April Fool's joke. "Do What I Got 2" is available now on all music platforms. Full disclosure this article was rewritten by Chat GPT-4 AI.
In 2019, Chief Executive Officer and Harvard alumna Miriam Bavly established Breakout Music LLC with a commitment to crafting original music, films, and multimedia content. Our Beverly Hills, California headquarters serve as the epicenter for global creative endeavors. With a strategic emphasis on original content distribution, we target emerging markets worldwide to maximize reach reach and impact.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.