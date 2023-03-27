Partnership of African American Churches to address health equity through network of community health workers

The continued development and support of this network of community health workers is critical to improve the health outcomes of black, brown, LGBTQ+, rural, and extremely rural populations.”
— Rev. James Patterson, CEO of PAAC
CHARLESTON, WV, US, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) is excited to announce the continued training of their network of community health workers in substance use prevention and recovery support for community members experiencing substance use disorders. The network of 19 community health workers will be trained over a period of three sessions. The first session will be held March 28-29 at Saint John XXIII Pastoral Center in Charleston, West Virginia.
The goal of this training is to prevent youth from initiating substance use and to provide support to those seeking treatment and in recovery. This network of community health workers has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped to facilitate over 10,000 vaccinations in 47 of West Virginia's 55 counties. This training will equip the community health workers with the necessary skills to address of one of West Virginia’s most challenging problems of substance use disorder.
Rev. James Patterson, CEO of PAAC said, “The continued development and support of this network of community health workers is critical to improve the health outcomes of black, brown, LGBTQ+, rural, and extremely rural populations.”
For more information about supporting the PAAC network of community health workers, contact Rev. James Patterson at (304) 610-1990 or patterson@paac2.org.
