DUBAI, EAU, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One Investment Fund Announces Capital Increase in GLOBAL RE LLC, Their Reinsurance Company

Subtitle: Anita Harsu, Director of One Investment Fund, declares the investment in GLOBAL RE LLC as the fund's best investment decision

One Investment Fund announced today a significant capital increase in their reinsurance company, GLOBAL RE LLC. Anita Harsu, the Director of One Investment Fund, stated that the investment in GLOBAL RE LLC is the best decision the fund has made, which led to the decision at the end of 2022 to increase the share capital from $97.5 million to over $480 million.

"We want 2023 to be an even more prosperous year for GLOBAL RE LLC, and for this reason, we have decided to inject approximately $390 million into the share capital," said Harsu. This strategic move demonstrates One Investment Fund's confidence in the growth potential and stability of GLOBAL RE LLC, further strengthening the reinsurance company's position in the market.

The capital injection by One Investment Fund is expected to facilitate new opportunities for GLOBAL RE LLC to expand its business, enhance its services, and increase its market presence. This investment reflects a shared vision for long-term, sustainable growth and is a positive indicator for both the reinsurance company and its partners and clients, who can anticipate a stronger and more dedicated company committed to providing exceptional service and reliability.