Tech CEO Ajay Verma Announces New AI-Enhanced Services for Small Businesses

Hexerve, Verma's AI-Driven IT solutions firm, is proud to support to businesses & entrepreneurs wanting to elevate their IT infrastructure & online presence

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ajay Kumar Verma – the seasoned tech professional passionate about supporting the entrepreneurial community – is pleased to announce that his firm Hexerve has recently adopted AI technology to provide even more value across their IT services.

By offering AI-driven solutions, Verma hopes to lower the barrier to entry for startups and small to medium-sized businesses that want to achieve growth by efficiently building, maintaining, and scaling their operations.

Founded five years ago, Hexerve is now able to help its clients to dramatically improve their operational efficiency while reducing certain costs by up to 100 times and freeing up time for strategy and decision-making. The consciously affordable services they offer include web development, digital marketing, AI-powered recruitment, and workflow management.

Verma, Hexerve’s founder and CEO, has more than 20 years of experience in leading Fortune 500 companies. Having earned degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Harvard University, Verma is now focused on identifying the challenges faced by today’s technology startups and developing the tools they need to succeed.

“I want to bust the myth that it is prohibitively expensive to transform a good idea into a successful startup,” commented Verma. “We are now seeing all the benefits that artificial intelligence and automation can bring, and they need not be just for the already successful firms but for everyone who is passionate about their idea.”

To learn more about Mr. Verma’s enterprise Hexerve, click here.