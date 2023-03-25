Tricorder.Zero(TM) Launches 7-Sensor Health & Fitness Tracker for Comprehensive Monitoring

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2023) - Tricorder.Zero™ has announced the launch of its 7-sensor health & fitness tracker. The patent-pending device combines the latest technology with sleek design to provide users with a new health and fitness experience.

With its seven accurate sensors, Tricorder.Zero™ allows users to monitor their health and fitness. The device is equipped with an ENT camera for visualization of the ear, nose, and throat, a high magnification camera for the outer eye, its microvasculature, and the skin, a thermometer for infrared reading of forehead temperature, a pulse oximeter for recording the heart rate and blood oxygenation percentage, a stethoscope for hearing heart sounds, lung sounds, and abdominal sounds, an EKG sensor for visualizing the pattern of electrical activity across the heart, and a body fat and muscle tone sensor for tracking muscle and fat percentage over a 30-day period.

Tricorder.Zero™ allows users to remotely send their real-time data to their health provider or fitness trainer for a more comprehensive and holistic evaluation. The device also features an AI-enabled "security system for the body," which alerts users when single-sensor data indicates readings outside the norm, so they know when to seek a licensed expert's opinion.

The device also provides built-in medication tracking features to help users stay on top of their medication schedule, and its intuitive app allows users to view all their measurements in one convenient place. Users can also upload past records knowing they will be secured end-to-end in one place.

Tricorder.Zero™'s compact and wireless design makes it easy to transport, and its multiple sensors make it easy to track multiple health and fitness metrics at once.

The company is now taking pre-orders for the device. Those interested in reserving their Tricorder.Zero™ can do so by visiting the company's website at http://bit.ly/405yh3X.

Contact:

Chiara Accardi

chiara.accardi.0046@gmail.com

