Leeward Renewable Energy to Attend 2023 Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium

Leeward Renewable Energy ("LRE") today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to attend the 2023 Wells Fargo Clean Energy Symposium on March 28, 2023 in New York, New York at the Lotte New York Palace.

Greg Hazelton, Chief Financial Officer, Theodore D. Matula, Chief Legal Officer, and Chris Loehr, Senior Vice President Finance, will be available for onsite one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

Attendance at this conference is by invitation only. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and, for one-on-one meetings, secure a time with LRE through Deirdre Gilfeather at Deirdre.m.gilfeather@wellsfargo.com or 646-648-3945.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 24 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,500 megawatts of generating capacity. LRE is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction, spanning over 100 projects. LRE is committed to providing long-term, sustainable energy solutions across all its projects that benefit its community partners while protecting and enhancing the environment. LRE is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans with C$121 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2021). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230325005020/en/