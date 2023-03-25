LEADING EXPLOSION ATTORNEYS AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS MASS-CASUALTY TRAGEDY AT R.M. PALMER CHOCOLATE FACTORY IN WEST READING, PA

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading catastrophic explosion attorneys and industrial-site safety advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, P.C. , are available to discuss yesterday's massive explosion and fire at the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading, PA, that killed at least two workers and hospitalized several others.

SMB attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Andrew R. Duffy, said, "Tragically, Pennsylvania is again mourning the loss of life after another devastating explosion, this time at the Palmer Company candy plant in the borough of West Reading. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragedy; we commend the courageous efforts of first responders and support the teams of investigators now tasked with determining what caused this catastrophe and how it could have been averted."

The attorneys said based on their decades of experience involving similar incidents, in industrial and residential settings, investigators will be examining, among a range potential evidence, records of related gas system operations, maintenance logs and equipment, depending on what can be salvaged for forensic analysis at the site, and conducting numerous interviews with company, utility, contractor personnel, and eyewitnesses. Victims' families often turn to Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky to help obtain answers - and accountability through the justice system - in the aftermath of such tragedies.

The Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky team of catastrophic explosion and industrial site-safety attorneys has represented victims and their loved ones in numerous mass-casualty – often fatal – incidents in Pennsylvania and around the country. In recent years, its clients include families of the victims of the 2022 Pottstown residential gas explosion and the lethal 2019 blast that leveled five row houses in Philadelphia. The firm has also represented several victims of industrial plant explosions, steel mill explosions, nursing home fires, and obtained a $70 million settlement resulting from a Philadelphia food truck explosion. Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky has also obtained a $1.2 billion settlement in the Miami Condominium collapse and a $227 million recovery in the Salvation Army building collapse.

