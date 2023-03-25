Blueprint, Leading Provider of Wood Framed Construction Solutions, Announces Plans for Major Expansion of Capacity

The Baltimore-based company will build the largest industrial building constructed entirely of Mass Timber in North America
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Blueprint, the nation’s fastest-growing manufacturer of wood framed construction solutions, has announced it has committed to building the industry's most advanced off-site wood framed production facility in Windsor, Connecticut. Strategically located near the I-9I corridor and Bradley International Airport, the 450,000 square foot plant will be equipped with the latest in robotics automation technology for precision-fabrication of fully integrated wood framed systems.
Blueprint co-founder and CEO Jerry Smalley says “Our Windsor Plant will be the largest industrial building constructed completely out of mass timber in North America. What makes this project particularly special, however, is that in addition to providing Blueprint with a significant expansion of our production capacity for off-site construction solutions in the Northeast, the Windsor Plant will provide Blueprint with two new significant capabilities: the fabrication of large-scale mass timber components as well as large-scale Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) fabrication.
These new Blueprint capabilities will significantly add to the United States’ mass timber construction capacity.
The development and construction industries are seeking to achieve ever-increasing levels of quality, operating performance, and sustainability. Our new plant will be a major resource in raising expectations of what will be possible.”
“With our facility in Baltimore running at full capacity, we decided to further solidify our leadership position in the off-site building sector by expanding annual output of our best-in-class wood framed components which are recognized for quality, price predictability, and sustainability.” Mr. Smalley adds “The Windsor location will increase our current production capabilities by 250%.”
“The multi-family development industry is rapidly pivoting towards improved building science, and more sustainable construction solutions. Blueprint’s Windsor plant will continue to position the company as a recognized leader in providing those solutions.”
Blueprint is partnering with recognized leaders in innovative construction solutions for its Windsor Plant; Mass Timber supplier Binderholz, ARUP Engineering, building performance consultants Auros Group, state-of-the-art wood processing equipment suppliers Homag, Weinmann, Hundegger, Stiles and Minda, Staengl Engineering, high performance tapes and membranes manufacturer SIGA, Mass Timber fastener supplier Rothoblass, construction manager Windover, KF Window Technology, Bergmeyer Architects, and civil engineers Langan.
The construction of the new plant represents a significant achievement in its own right. The building will be constructed using mass timber and is seeking to achieve the highest standards of sustainability, passive design, and construction.
“Blueprint represents building innovation, and the Windsor Plant is a specific expression of that innovation.”
“It’s our belief that passive design and construction standards are possible in all types of construction. Blueprint’s Windsor Plant is a demonstration of that belief and the optimal approach for meeting or exceeding immediate and long-term energy efficiency and sustainability goals.”
“We had many factors to consider in selecting our expansion location, including available workforce, ease of distribution to the East Coast’s primary multi-family construction markets, and the support infrastructure necessary for a facility of this scope,” he says. “We applaud the Windsor Town Council, its Planning and Town Manager staffs and the State of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and other stakeholders for their innovative thinking and clear demonstration of their support and participation in helping us bring forward this exciting project.”
About Blueprint
Blueprint is an industry leader in off-site precision-crafted, wood framed building solutions for multifamily construction. Blueprint’s mission is to help developers, contractors, architects, and engineers achieve higher quality results, greater cost certainty, and superior sustainability with their high performance, MEP integrated wall, floor, and roof systems. Blueprint’s unique approach combining advanced modeling, material innovation and robotic controlled quality will help realize the sustainability ambitions of the construction industry.
