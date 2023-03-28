Albany Job Fair Announces over 100 Recruiting Companies will be on Site on 4/19/23 at the Holiday Inn Express, Latham NY

Albany Job Fair 2023 Information Albany Job Fair Recruiter List Albany Job Fair FB Banner

Regional Hiring Events in Albany NY offer amazing opportunites to recent graduates and all job seekers

This is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they attend in person or not. Resume distribution is ongoing.” — Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer

LATHAM, NY, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For those seeking employment, April is the month to interview and get hired. There are hundreds of employers and thousands of job openings in the Capital Region.

The Albany Job Fair has four dates scheduled for in person job fairs this year. Happening: April 19th, June 7th, July 12th and October 4th. All events are hosted at The Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center in Latham New York. For your GPS the address is 400 Old Loudon Road Latham NY 12110. All Albany Job Fair runs from 9am to 4pm and feature over 100 recruiters. Many recruiters are interviewing on site and making same day hiring offers. Candidates can talk to recruiters from across the area, and seek out local and regional positions.

Sponsors for 2023 Albany Job Fair events include SYSCO, the title sponsor, with numerous openings including CDL/CDL-A jobs that include a sign on bonus, competitive wages and full benefits. Training programs are available. Additional events sponsors include: Pamal Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Sabic, Owens Corning, Frito Lay & Bimbo Bakeries.

You can interview and get hired the same day with many of the recruiters. eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution to all recruiters. You can send your resume in now for early distribution, send to resumes@albanyjobfair.com Recruiters are already screening candidates and scheduling interviews.

The Albany Job Fair is unique in that it features resume distribution even if you do not attend in person. Applicants can email their resume in prior to the event, or leave a resume copy at registration as they enter. All resumes are then collected and scanned to be forwarded to all recruiters. “We usually distribute over 1,200 resumes to every company recruiting at each Albany Job Fair,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they attend in person or not. Resume distribution is ongoing, so candidatea have a chance to be screened, interviewed and hired ahead of the next Albany Job Fair. The online Albany Job Fair also offers links to over 100 recruiters' websites, where job seekers can apply online 24/7/365."

Job applicants are welcome to visit https://albanyjobfair.com for more information and the online job fair offers links to all participating recruiter job sites. You can find resumé submission options, free zoom seminar session schedule and an up-to-date list of current participating recruiters with links to job boards for an easy application process. Recruiters can also sign up online to participate at the Albany Job Fair.

Job Seekers are not required to register for any of the Albany Job Fair and the resume submission process is optional.

The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between job seekers and the recruiters that want to hire them.

April 19th 2023 Albany Job Fair Recruiters include: A New England Nanny, Ace Hardware, AFLAC, AIM Services, Air National Guard, Albany Broadcasting, Albany City School District, Albany Medical Center, Albany VA Medical Center, AMAZON, American National Insurance, Latremore Agency, ARC of Rensselaer County, Berkshire Health Systems, Bimbo Bakeries USA, BOCES Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, BrightView Landscape Services, BSNB, Callanan Industries, Carver Companies, CDPHP, Centrotherm, Combined Insurance - a Chubb company, Conifer Park, Curtis Lumber, Daughters of Sarah, DeCrescente Distributors, Empire Education Corporation - Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast, FASNY Fireman's Home, Ferguson Enterprises, First Student, Frito Lay - Upstate NY East, Fusco Personnel, Glenmont Job Corps, Grasshopper Heating and Cooling, Greater Johnstown SD, Greene Meadows, Home Instead, Imperial Pools, In Flight, IRD (International Road Dynamics), IRS, Janitronics, Law Firm of Alex Dell, Living Resources, Local 669 America's Fire Protection Union, Main-Care Energy, MAXIMUS, Midland Farms, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, NESCO Resource, New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Niskayuna Central School District, North Atlantic States Carpenters Labor Management Program, NY Army National Guard, NY Creates, NY Life, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Civil Service, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Office of General Services, NYS Office of Information Technology Services, NYS Troopers, Ocean State Job Lot, OrthoNY, Owens Corning, Peak Environmental, Plug Power, Pregis, Price Chopper, Primark, Prime Storage Group, Ravena Coeymans Selkirk CSD, RedShift, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Robert Half, SABIC, Sam's Club, Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, Solomon Organization, Spectrum - Sales & Marketing, Spectrum Outside Sales, Spectrum (Time Warner Cable) Recruiting, St Peter's Health Partners, Sunmark Credit Union, SYSCO, Teresian House, The Grand at Barnwell, T-Mobile/Assurance Wireless, Traveler's Insurance, Trucking Association of New York, Trustco Bank, U.S. Army Watervliet Arsenal, United Mobility and Accessibility, Unity House of Troy, USPS, Van Rensselaer Manor, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses of Albany, Visiting Nurses Home Care, VP Supply Corp, Wadham’s Enterprises, Warren, Washington & Albany ARC

Recent graduates and students looking to get hired in Albany New York area have multiple Job Fair choices for 2023. The Albany Job Fair is offering four dates, the starting on April 19th at the Holiday Inn Express in Latham from 9am-4pm.

New grads and students looking for summer work are encouraged to attend. The Schenectady Gazette is holding a local job fair at River’s Casino on April 4th from 11am to 3pm and the NYS Dept. of Labor has the annual Martin Luther King Job Fair in the Empire State Plaza at the Egg on April 6th from 11am to 3pm which features over 200 recruiting companies and government agencies.

Albany Job Fair April 19, 2023 - Latham NY - In Person Job Fair - Albany New York - 100+ Recruiters