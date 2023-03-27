RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGEON JOSHUA LAMPERT, M.D. TO PROVIDE FREE CHARITY SURGERY DAY FOR MOMS IN NEED

The A.L.L. Charity Surgery Day for Moms will honor Adele Lynn Lampert, dearly departed mother of Dr. Joshua Lampert, and mothers in need everywhere.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Joshua Lampert, M.D., will host an inaugural charity surgery day for mothers in need of medically necessary plastic surgery on May 21, 2023. The A.L.L. for Moms charitable surgery day will honor Adele Lynn Lampert, Dr. Lampert’s dearly departed mother, on her birthday and in the spirit of Mother’s Day, which takes place the Sunday prior.

“It is my goal that A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day will become an annual event,” says Lampert. “I want to give back to local moms, all of whom give us the gift of life, by gifting them with care they need but may not be able to afford.”

Mothers who are South Florida residents and qualify for medically necessary reconstructive surgery are encouraged to apply by April 21, 2023, via this link.

To be eligible, patients must meet certain surgical and financial criteria outlined in the application page. Qualifications include but are not limited to being unable to afford surgical services, be of low medical risk as determined by the anesthesiology team and must not be a current or former patient of Dr. Lampert. Documentation requirements are also outlined on the website.

“My mom, Adele, was not only ‘mom’ but a professional role model with an exceptional work ethic. As an interior designer, she demonstrated to me a true love for aesthetic balance, environmental harmony, and a seemingly endless drive to achieve it,” recalls Lampert. “My mom envisioned and helped me create my plastic surgery facility and ambulatory surgery center, Lampert MD Plastic Surgery. She did all this while providing me unconditional love, guidance, and loyalty. This day is dedicated to her and moms like her everywhere.”

Common types of surgeries that may be considered for this day include C-section scar revisions, post-cancer or mastectomy breast reconstruction, acquired or congenital deformities, breast reduction, removal of painful breast implants, traumatic injury or burn reconstruction, or any other reconstructive plastic surgery procedure.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to review the qualifications, required documentation, and download the application form here: A.L.L. For Moms Charity Surgery Day | Lampert Md Plastic Surgery. All documents must be emailed to Brianna@LampertMD.com by April 21, 2023, for consideration. Those under consideration for this charitable surgery day will be contacted by phone or email for pre-screening prior to selection.

Dr. Joshua Lampert underwent a 6-year plastic surgery residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery – the only board recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties that certifies the full spectrum of spectrum of the specialty of plastic surgery regarding the entire body including the head, neck, trunk, and extremities. He is one of only six surgeons in the country to be certified by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education in craniofacial surgery. He is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a clinical assistant professor at Florida International University’s (FIU) Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

Lampert MD. is located at 20200 West Dixie Highway, Suite G05 in Aventura, Florida.

Learn more about Lampert M.D. at www.lampertmd.com.

