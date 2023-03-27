VOLAR SECURITY ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH UNIFIED SOLUTIONS COMPANIES

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, US, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volar Security is a veteran-owned business and industry leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance solutions. Unified Solutions is a full-service IT firm specializing in IT service management and hardware and software sales.
David A. Africano, Volar Security’s Managing Principal, said of the merger: “we are excited about this partnership with a like-minded firm who are just as passionate about helping companies succeed in digital transformation and data security as we are. The merger will help us create greater value for our stakeholders. By joining forces, our clients also benefit from a broader range of IT services and the expertise and resources Unified Solutions brings. I look forward to working closely with their team and exploring new opportunities to enhance our offerings and grow our businesses together.”
Unified Solutions and Volar Security serve clients nationwide in various industries such as the government, financial sector, consultancy, healthcare, and manufacturing. The merger enables the deployment of top-notch multi-layered IT systems that improve productivity and protect digital assets.
Daniel M Horton, CEO of Unified Solutions, released a statement to cement his support for the merger: "We are thrilled to welcome Volar Security to the Unified Solutions family. Their governance, risk, and compliance expertise is an excellent addition to our existing IT services and solutions suite. Compliance standards are essential for organizations as they can lead to severe data breaches that put the company's operations at risk. With their expertise, we can provide world-class compliance solutions that lower risks and increase stakeholder trust.
We look forward to working closely with the Volar Security team to drive growth and success for our combined businesses. We are also proud to be working with a veteran-owned business".
Located in Herndon, VA, Unified Solutions serves the entirety of the United States of America. The team brings expertise in GRC and IT management solutions to serve clients from various industries. To learn more about Unified Solutions, contact (888) 877-7199, email MediaRelations@unifiedsolutions.us, or visit https://getunifiedsolutions.com.
