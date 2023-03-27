Alpha1Media: ‘How the 1970s shaped the Hollywood blockbuster movie’

Alpha1Media Producer Talal Malik charts how it all began with ‘The Godfather’ winning the Best Picture Oscar 50 years ago.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global media and entertainment firm Alpha1Media on March 27 launched the exclusive new industry opinion-editorial by its Founder and Writer-Producer, Talal Malik, on ‘How the 1970s shaped the Hollywood blockbuster movie’, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of ‘The Godfather’ winning the Best Picture Oscar on March 27, 1973.
With eight out of the top 10 highest-grossing films at the global box office in 2022 being special effects-driven franchise sequels or superhero movies, the first Hollywood movie to dominate the box office as a blockbuster was actually ‘The Godfather’, writes Talal Malik in the exclusive op-ed on Alpha1Media.com.
“‘The Godfather’ was a drama film based on the relationships between people and the choices they make, made on a tight budget with a young director with no special effects, and yet became the first Hollywood blockbuster,” said Talal Malik at the launch of the op-ed.
“But if the truth be told, the Marvel, DC and Hollywood franchise films of today actually owe their box office dominance to the foundational performance of that film, and what it kickstarted, which also raises the question - and a challenge - of whether films like ‘The Godfather’ and influential successors can once again dominate the global box office.”
As a writer-producer with Alpha1Media, Talal Malik’s work and thought leadership has been recognised by some of the most influential people in the global film industry, and his latest article not only charts the lineage of the Hollywood blockbuster, but addresses the on-going controversy about franchise dominance at the box office and what can be done, as he terms, to achieve “a rebalancing.”
Alpha1Media Founder and Writer-Producer Talal Malik, as an official participant at the 75th Festival de Cannes, proposed that 2022 was to become the Year of Cinema’s Next Quantum Leap, and so published his exclusive milestone perspective on the future of global cinema on May 23, 2022, in prestigious British newspaper, ‘The Independent’ (Premium Section), expanded exclusively on Alpha1Media.com as ‘Cinema’s Next Quantum Leap’, and also published in Arabic in Fortune Magazine (US) and also in Mandarin, while ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ had its Official Selection Screening in Cannes on May 18, 2022.
With the immediate subsequent worldwide release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ ,this became true, with Tom Cruise’s first film in his career to exceed $100 million at the domestic U.S. box office, and exceeding $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the No. 1 on the A1Film Top 10 Films 2022 and the A1Film Best Picture Winner 2022, while James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ became 2022’s highest grossing film within less than a month of its release and into 2023, also winning the A1Film Best Director Winner 2022 and No. 2 on the A1Film Top 10 Films 2022.
Some of the most influential people in the Hollywood movie industry and global popular culture are cited and discussed in the article, including Albert Ruddy, Mario Puzo, Francis Ford Coppola, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Rober De Niro, Talia Shire, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Chartoff, Irwin Winkler, Carl Weathers, Muhammad Ali, Thayer David, Stan Lee, Steve Ditko, John Romita Sr., Sam Raimi, Tobey Maguire, Nicholas Hammond, Frank D. Gilroy, Dan Gilroy, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Ilya Salkind, Christopher Reeve, James Cameron, Tom Cruise, Joseph Zito, Christopher Nolan, Tom Shone, Orson Welles, Mario Kassar, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Michael Jordan.
In addition in 2022, Alpha1Media Founder Talal Malik as a Writer-Producer was also an official participant at the Berlinale – The 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in Germany where the company’s blockbuster film project was featured on the use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) on February 11, 2022 and was then featured as a key speaker on a panel discussion in Lausanne, Switzerland, on ‘Financing movies with the help of A.I.’
Alpha1Media on January 4, 2023, launched the A1Film Preview 2023, its acclaimed annual list of the top most-anticipated films from around the world which cinema audiences can look forward to watching in 2023, with many great filmmakers and actors returning with films at critical points in their careers.
Alpha1Media on December 30, 2022, launched its A1Film Awards 2022, celebrating the best of cinema in 2022, based on the A1Film Top 10 Best Movies 2022, launched on December 28, 2022.
Alpha1Media (Media. ENHANCED) is a global media and entertainment firm. Alpha1Media produces and advises on media creation using 10×10 types of media including phone, print, TV, radio, billboard, computer, cinema and futuristic media based on scale, motion and holograms.
In the film sector, Alpha1Media focuses on film development, production, financing and cultural advisory services. It currently has six film projects in development with a production value estimated at over USD $500 million.
