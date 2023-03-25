To the President of the Hellenic Republic Her Excellency Madame Katerina Sakellaropoulou

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,009 in the last 365 days.
AZERBAIJAN, March 25 - 25 March 2023, 11:00
Dear Madame President,
I cordially congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic.
I believe that we will continue to put efforts to develop Azerbaijani-Greek relations and expand our collaboration in line with interests of our peoples.
On such pleasant day I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and prosperity to your people.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 17 March 2023