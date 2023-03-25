Taste the Flavours of Earth’s 5 Elements This Earth Hour at The Standard, Maldives

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is ready to switch off the lights and celebrate Earth Hour in yet another upside-down moment. Happening on March 25th, the playful lifestyle brand will serve the tables of BBQ Shak with its dine in the dark theme offering a gastronomical journey infused with Earth’s 5 Elements: Water, Air, Fire, Wood, and Metal. This culinary experience will definitely ignite the senses of its guests’ palates while enjoying the purposeful dining moments under the moon and stars and feet in the sand.

Guests are also invited to join the Earth Hour celebration at Kula Beach lit up with 60+ Earth Hour sign on its white sand beach and tuned with a deep earthly bass of Maldivian Boduberu (drum performance). Guests can immerse themselves into the energy of hypnotising rhythm of Maldivian ancient music and art to amplify the night.

