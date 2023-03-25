Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,072 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Council President Glass on County Executive Elrich's Disapproval of Planning Board Appointee James Hedrick

MARYLAND, March 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 24, 2023

From the Office of Council President Evan Glass

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass made the following statement today in response to County Executive Marc Elrich's disapproval of James Hedrick’s appointment to the Montgomery County Planning Board:

“I am disappointed that County Executive Elrich disapproved James Hedrick’s appointment to the Montgomery County Planning Board. Mr. Hedrick received affirmative votes from a supermajority of councilmembers to become a Planning Board member on Feb. 28. The Council will discuss County Executive Elrich’s decision on Tuesday, March 28 during our regularly scheduled meeting. 

“The Council takes the role of appointing individuals to the Planning Board extremely seriously. We will act swiftly and deliberatively, as we remain focused on maintaining the essential work of the Planning Board.”

# # #

Release ID: 23-110
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805
Categories: Evan Glass

You just read:

Statement from Council President Glass on County Executive Elrich's Disapproval of Planning Board Appointee James Hedrick

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more