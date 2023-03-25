Statement from Council President Glass on County Executive Elrich's Disapproval of Planning Board Appointee James Hedrick

MARYLAND, March 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 24, 2023

From the Office of Council President Evan Glass

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass made the following statement today in response to County Executive Marc Elrich's disapproval of James Hedrick’s appointment to the Montgomery County Planning Board:

“I am disappointed that County Executive Elrich disapproved James Hedrick’s appointment to the Montgomery County Planning Board. Mr. Hedrick received affirmative votes from a supermajority of councilmembers to become a Planning Board member on Feb. 28. The Council will discuss County Executive Elrich’s decision on Tuesday, March 28 during our regularly scheduled meeting.

“The Council takes the role of appointing individuals to the Planning Board extremely seriously. We will act swiftly and deliberatively, as we remain focused on maintaining the essential work of the Planning Board.”

# # #