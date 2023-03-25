Carter County Hyundai is Offering Four-Wheel Alignment at a Special Price in Ardmore, Oklahoma

Customers can take advantage of the four-wheel alignment special offer at Carter County Hyundai in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

ARDMORE, Okla., March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A wheel alignment service increases the lifespan of tires while ensuring they perform properly on the road. Moreover, wheel alignment can improve a vehicle's handling, fuel mileage and reduce tread wear at the same time. Hyundai owners looking for a wheel alignment service can take their cars to Carter County Hyundai, an automotive dealership in Ardmore, Oklahoma. The dealership provides several offers on various services and repairs for Hyundai models, including a wheel alignment service. With this offer, the dealership will perform a wheel alignment service for $69.95 only. This service will include caster, camber and toe inspection/adjustment, suspension check, steering linkage and a road test. Drivers can download the coupon for the offer from the dealership's official website until May 22, 2023.

Carter County Hyundai has a state-of-the-art service department to provide maintenance services and repairs for Hyundai vehicles. The dealership has a team of trained technicians to take the best care of a Hyundai. Some of the services available at the dealership's futuristic service center include oil change, brake service and battery inspection/replacement. Moreover, when it comes to modifications and replacements, the dealership only uses genuine Hyundai accessories and parts, respectively.

In addition to providing automotive services, the dealership has new Hyundai and used models in stock. The dealership also has an extensive inventory of certified pre-owned Hyundai vehicles with a manufacturer-backed warranty. Interested parties can take their favorite cars out for a spin by scheduling a test drive on the dealership's website. Moreover, the dealership's financial team works with various banks, lenders and credit unions to tailor the best financing packages for everyone, regardless of their credit level. Individuals interested in buying a vehicle from Carter County Hyundai in Ardmore, Oklahoma, can dial 833-945-0126 for further assistance.

Media Contact

Camron Murphy, Carter County Hyundai, 207-989-6400, camron@cartercountyhyundai.com

SOURCE Carter County Hyundai