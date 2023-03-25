Submit Release
Padilla: On the House of Representatives' Openness to Discuss Con-Ass to Amend the Charter's Economic Provisions

PHILIPPINES, March 25 - Press Release
March 25, 2023

On the House of Representatives' Openness to Discuss Con-Ass to Amend the Charter's Economic Provisions

My snappy salute and thanks to the leader of our House of Representatives!

The statement of House Speaker Rep. Martin Romualdez is a clear sign for me to ensure that I do everything to complete the Committee Report of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes and have it signed by our beloved senators.

Sa Pagiging Bukas ng Malaking Kapulungan sa Con-Ass sa Pag-Amyenda ng Economic Provision ng Saligang Batas

Isang malalim na pagpupugay at pasasalamat sa Pinunong Higit ng Malaking Kapulungan!

Ang pahayag ni House Speaker Rep. Martin Romualdez ay isang malinaw na hudyat upang tapusin na ng aking komite sa Mataas na Kapulungan ang Committee Report at ipakalat na po ito sa ating pamunuan at sa mga mahal na senador.

