Việt Nam commits to cross-border water development goals: Deputy PM

NEW YORK — Việt Nam has pledged to further enhance cooperation with international organisations and partners, especially countries within the Mekong River Commission (MRC) and Mekong-Lancang cooperation mechanism, to achieve sustainable cross-border water development goals.

The message was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà in a keynote speech on March 23 (local time) at the United Nations conference on a mid-term comprehensive review of the Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” for the 2018-2022 period.

Hà said 60 per cent of Việt Nam's water resources come from trans-boundary rivers.

Việt Nam also engaged in the MRC’s model of cooperation which had garnered significant attention from many countries. Worldwide, over 40 per cent of the global population was living in transboundary river and lake basins.

Sharing comprehensive, inclusive and fair approaches to cooperation in water resource management, Hà suggested strengthening the global and regional legal frameworks for the use and management of transboundary water resources; adopting an integrated, nature-based approach to managing transboundary water resources as a unified entity in the building and implementation of planning, programmes and projects; and enhancing transparent and equitable consultation mechanisms among the countries.

He stressed that the use and exploitation of water should take into account local livelihoods, socio-economic activities, and preservation of traditional cultural values and ecosystems associated with transboundary water resources.

The official proposed establishing UN agencies and bodies to coordinate and support sci-tech and financial activities, developing a global database on transboundary water resources, river basins and monitoring systems, and setting ethical standards for behaviours towards transboundary water resources.

Within the framework of the event, Deputy PM Hà met with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and suggested both nations consider boosting cooperation in climate change adaptation and water resource management in the coming time.

Meeting Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu, Hà sought the FAO's support to improve Việt Nam’s capacity of managing natural resources, especially agricultural land, transboundary and inland water resources.

Qu affirmed that FAO would continue providing technical and technological support for Việt Nam’s agriculture sector, making it easier for Việt Nam to join triangular and South-South cooperation in food and agriculture.

In a meeting with Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem, Deputy PM Hà suggested the fund offer continued support to build and launch social welfare policies in Việt Nam, with a particular focus on vulnerable groups to ensure that no one is left behind.

He also proposed the building of an index to assess population, reproductive health, adolescents and gender equality in line with international practices.

Kanem vowed to help Việt Nam effectively carry out the Country Programme for Việt Nam for 2022-2026, as well as study and enforce policies related to the Law on Gender Equality, prevention of gender-based violence, and response to population aging issues.

In a working session with French Minister for Ecological Transition and Cohesion of the Territories Christophe Béchu, the Vietnamese official suggested that both sides reinforce technical and technological cooperation in protecting water resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and coping with climate change, especially in fulfilling emission reduction commitments.

Bechu said that France always considered Việt Nam one of the priority partners in the region. He highlighted the need for joint work to implement the Joint Declaration on Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) that matches Việt Nam’s conditions and situation.

In a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, the Vietnamese Deputy PM called on both countries to continue working closely together on climate change response and management of water resources.

Fajon said that Slovenia advocated promoting multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, especially in water management and climate change response while offering mutual liaison at multilateral forums, particularly in the UN.

In a dialogue with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Hà emphasised that Việt Nam considered climate change and energy transition priority cooperation areas between the two nations. He wished that the US Government would continue assisting Việt Nam in delivering commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 26) and effectively realising the Political Declaration on JETP.

Kerry said the US wished to step up collaboration with Việt Nam in all areas. He also expressed his wish to accelerate the effective delivery of commitments at COP 26, the energy transition process and the building of a low-carbon economy in Việt Nam.

Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt told the Vietnam News Agency that located in the lower Mekong River basin, Việt Nam attached importance to the use and management of water resources which directly impact the lives of tens of millions of people. That's why the country had actively engaged in both bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks, notably the MRC or UN frameworks, he stressed. — VNS