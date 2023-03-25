Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.6 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pancreatic cancer drugs market will grow from $3.72 billion in 2022 to $3.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The pancreatic cancer drugs market is expected to grow to $4.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Major players in the pancreatic cancer drugs market are Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffman LA Rouch, Clovis Oncology, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Amgen, Celegene Corporation, AB Science, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbvie Inc.

The pancreatic cancer drugs market consists of sales of Gemcitabine (Gemzar), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), and Irinotecan (Camptosar). Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The pancreatic cancer drugs refers to the medications or drugs that are used to treat pancreatic cancer which is caused by the unrestrained growth of cells in the pancreas, thus disrupting the production of digestive juices and hormones responsible to regulate the blood sugar level in the body. This abnormal growth of cells leads to tissue lumps referred to as tumors. The presence of tumors hinders normal pancreas functioning.

North America is the largest region in the pancreatic cancer drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pancreatic cancer drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of pancreatic cancer drugs are endocrine pancreatic cancer and exocrine pancreatic cancer. A pancreatic cell that generates enzymes that are released into the small intestine is known as an exocrine pancreatic cell. These enzymes aid in the digestion of food as it moves through the digestive tract. The different types of drugs include Afinitor, erlotinib, hydrochloride everolimus, 5-fu, fluorouracil, gemcitabine, and Abraxane and are used in various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, and others.

The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is expected to drive the growth of the pancreatic cancer drug market. With the rise in several pancreatic cancer cases, the demand for drugs is expected to increase as well, which will drive the growth of the market.

The number of cancer cases has increased mainly due to the aging population and an increase in several people suffering from obesity. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, around 60,430 people (28,480 women and 31,950 men) are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and approximately 48,220 people (22,950 women and 25,270 men) died from this cancer.

One of the major restraints of the pancreatic cancer drugs market is the inadequacy of results given by the drugs at the time of treatment. The inadequacy in the result is due to the aggressive nature of pancreatic cancer as the cancer cells break away from the main tumor and enter the bloodstream, spreading the cancer cells throughout the body in a short period, therefore, this cancer is usually discovered late.

The late discovery of pancreatic cancer affects the efficacy of the drugs because the drugs can work effectively only if cancer is detected timely in an early stage itself (In stage 1 or stage 2 where cancer cells are limited to where the tumor is present). Therefore, the mortality rate for pancreatic cancer is very high. For instance, in Japan out of the total number of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, only 5-10% survived.

The concept of combination therapy over monotherapy is one of the latest ongoing trends in the pancreatic cancer drugs market. Major players in the market understand that the combination of two or more drugs is a suitable way to increase the efficacy of the drugs and thus increase the rate of survival of patients being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Some of the companies investing in the combination therapy are Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (AVENGER 500) of CPI-613 (delimitate) in combination with Modified FOLFIRINOX as first-line treatment for patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer and Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the presentation of new clinical data on APX005M in combination therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

As per the regulations laid down by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), any pancreatic drug which seeks approval by the FDA has to clear three phases of the clinical trial process. The drug should be proved to be safe and promising at each phase before moving on to the next one, to become eligible for approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The European Medicine Association has laid down guidelines for clinical development of pancreatic drugs including the setting of standards for patient's diet concerning the drug and establishing criteria for primary efficacy of the drug during the development stage in the clinical trial process, thereby ensuring that effectiveness of the drugs on cancer cells is established while the drug is still in the development stage in the clinic.

The countries covered in the pancreatic cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

