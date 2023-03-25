Jennifer S. Wilkov Finalizes Lineup for the 2023 April Speak Up Women Conference

Speak Up Women Announces April 2023 Conference with A Spectacular Agenda & Lineup of Keynote & Featured Speakers & Panel Discussions That Will Amplify the Importance of Speaking Up At Home, In the Workplace, and For Causes She Cares About Plus Advocating For Yourself and Others, Including Our Keynote on Courageous Courage, Panel Discussions about The Recipe to Speak Up, Speaking Up with a Leadership Mindset, and Creating Community with Our Stories plus Surviving Trauma and More

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer S. Wilkov, a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author and the founder and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), announces the agenda and lineup of speakers for the 2023 April Global Speak Up Women Virtual Conference online on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Starting at 9 a.m. EDT, participants from around the world will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional relationships and for others and social causes she cares about to create change where change is necessary.

Conversations at the Speak Up Women Virtual Conference will include discussions about unmuting yourself, the recipe to speak up, overcoming the diva/doormat syndrome, why fear matters to your success, the gift of self-promotion, being your own health advocate, boosting your energy confidence, speaking up with a leadership mindset, networking to increase your net worth, how to break up with burnout, speaking up after surviving trauma, and the importance of creating community with our stories, the difference it can make, and the positive impact it can have on others.

The conference will be hosted and produced by Jennifer S. Wilkov. Ms. Wilkov leads the Speak Up Women Community platform which is the #1 resource according to Google out of the 1.5 trillion results daily for the search term "Speak Up Women," before Forbes, The Harvard Business Review, CNBC, Diversity Woman Magazine, The United Nations, The California Conference for Women, and more.

"Speak Up Women is the #1 resource for women who want to speak up in their lives for the lives they imagine so they can live them. Let the speakers and sessions at the Speak Up Women Conference show every woman not just how to do it, but the rewards that await them when they do," says Wilkov.

The lineup is led by keynotes from Ms. Wilkov and Micaela Passeri, an emotional intelligence business strategist at Love Your Evolution.

The final panel discussion highlighting the importance of creating community with our stories will be led by Ms. Wilkov and will include Barbara H. Smith, Founder & CEO of BHS & Associates where she is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, corporate trainer, diversity trainer, actor, business strategist and tv show host, and Angelique Santana, an author, speaker, vegan chef and coach at Eat With Angelique.

The agenda for this one-day spectacular event includes the following keynote and featured speakers and panelists:

Jennifer S. Wilkov – Opening Keynote: It's Your Turn!

LaVada Humphrey – Unmute Yourself

Panel Discussion: The Recipe to Speak Up

Tricia Brouk – Moderator, The Recipe to Speak Up Panel

Alana Van Der Sluys – Panelist, The Recipe to Speak Up Panel

Christy Hughes – Panelist, The Recipe to Speak Up Panel

Lois Barth – Overcoming the Diva/Doormat Syndrome

Jacqueline Wales – Why Fear Matters to Your Success

Kim Meninger – The Gift of Self-Promotion

Micaela Passeri – Lunchtime Keynote: Courageous Confidence

Lyn Delmastro-Thomson – Be Your Own Health Advocate

Sarah Lascano – Boost Your Energy Confidence

Panel Discussion: Speak Up with a Leadership Mindset

Barbara H. Smith – Moderator, Speak Up with a Leadership Mindset

Natalie Micale, Panelist, Speak Up with a Leadership Mindset

Molly Gimmel, Panelist, Speak Up with a Leadership Mindset

Therese Gopaul-Robinson, Panelist, Speak Up with a Leadership Mindset

Darlene Hawley – Network to Increase Your Net Worth

Becca Powers – How to Break Up With Burnout

Karla James Noland – You Survived …Now What?

Panel Discussion: Creating Community with Our Stories

Jennifer S. Wilkov – Moderator, Creating Community with Our Stories

Barbara H. Smith – Panelist, Creating Community with Our Stories

Angelique Santana – Panelist, Creating Community with Our Stories

The Make A Difference Award will be presented at the end of the conference to recognize a woman, company or organization who is making a difference in our world by speaking up personally, professionally, and/or for a cause or supports women with an opportunity to speak up and is an inspiration to other women to speak up.

"It is a privilege to host these amazing women who will be speaking up and sharing their knowledge, wisdom and experience during the April 2023 Speak Up Women Conference," says Wilkov. "They are an inspiration for women everywhere to speak up so they can live the lives they imagine. Through their talks and panel conversations, they will pave the way with their passionate reasons for why speaking up is important and why it always is our turn to do it."

To register for the Speak Up Women Conference on Saturday, April 1, 2023, go to https://conference.SpeakUpWomen.com.

About Jennifer S. Wilkov.

Jennifer is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

In May 2016, after successfully producing the inaugural Speak Up Women Conference at the United Nations in New York City, she completed the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike in a single day, 23.5 miles in 15.5 hours. In July 2016, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and came down to a life-threatening cancer diagnosis of Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in November 2016. For the next 5 years, she lived and nearly died and came back again through seven near-death experiences, including five of them in 2019. She has miraculously recovered and continues to encourage others, especially women, to live their lives to the fullest. She is a beacon to remind them that they have the right to remain fabulous, no matter what situations, circumstances, or experiences they are challenged by.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they imagine.

The Speak Up Women Conference is a one-day immersive offered twice a year in the spring and fall. As a result of her miraculous recovery from Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer including seven near-death experiences between 2017 and 2019, with five of them in 2019, Ms. Wilkov is committed to helping women everywhere speak up in their personal and professional relationships and for others and social causes they care about to help them live the lives they imagine today.

Her mission with Speak Up Women is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a social cause or a personal or professional goal through a series of virtual women's conferences and events with a community devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression. It's a destination for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. It helps women connect and network with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values.

For more information, go to https://SpeakUpWomen.com.

