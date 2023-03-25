Hawai‘i Department of Health reopens JB,S Kitchen and Lounge

Posted on Mar 24, 2023 in Newsroom

WAILUKU, HI– The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch allowed JB,S Kitchen And Lounge to reopen today. The establishment was re-opened under a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard based upon the determination that the remaining cockroach activity no longer posed an imminent health hazard. The inspector will be conducting additional follow-up inspections to assess the establishment’s progress with eradicating the remaining cockroach activity and ensuring compliance is maintained. The restaurant, owned and operated by JB,S Kitchen And Lounge LLC, is located at 752B Lower Main Street, Wailuku.

The food establishment received the red placard on March 15, 2023, and was immediately closed for an infestation of roaches. At the first follow-up on March 17, 2023, substantial cockroach activity was still present and no professional pest control treatments had been conducted as required. At the second follow-up inspection on 3/24/2023, the few cockroaches that were observed were dying. It was determined to allow the restaurant to reopen since the following corrective actions had been accomplished:

The restaurant had received multiple professional pest treatments significantly reducing the cockroach activity.

All harborage areas and holes in the kitchen were sealed and all remaining grease and food debris were cleaned up.

Chemicals were properly stored away from any food items.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments state-wide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

