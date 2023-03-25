Dani Stephenson inducted into the renowned Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dani Stephenson, award-winning entertainment executive, has been inducted into the renowned Forbes Business Council, the prestigious Forbes networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Dani is the founder and president of Straight Forward Group, SFPublishing, SFMusic, SF Recordings, Straight Forward Giving, and co-founder of Mugal Group and +91 Records. The award-winning entertainment executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has worked in the entertainment industry for over 17 years and has played a crucial role in creating, producing and marketing product across the globe, winning multiple honours like Points of Light, Royal Jubilee Platinum Champion, British Citizen Award, and accolades like Grammys, Emmys, Brits, and Billboard Awards for his clients, companies and himself, in recognition of his contribution.

Dani was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

"We are honored to welcome Dani into the Forbes community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders, creating a curated, a social capital-driven network to make an even greater impact on the business world.

As an accepted member of the Council, Dani will collaborate with other respected leaders and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I'm excited and honored to be a part of such a prestigious group as the Forbes and Forbes Business Council," states Dani. "I look forward to contributing to the community and aspire to make positive change within the business world."

Forbes Council is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information, please visit: danistephenson.co.uk and straightfwdmusic.com.

