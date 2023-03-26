BMI Mergers and Acquisitions and Matt Tortora Featured by Axial as Top 50 Dealmakers in Software M&A

Matt Tortora, Managing Director for Software & Technology Services M&A
BMI Mergers and Acquisitions and Matt Tortora recognized as top 50 dealmakers in software M&A by Axial for expertise in navigating a rapidly evolving landscape.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BMI Mergers and Acquisitions and Matt Tortora were recognized by Axial, the largest platform on the internet for the lower middle market, as one of the top 50 dealmakers in software M&A. The article, titled "2023 Software M&A Market Outlook: Perspectives From The Top 50 Dealmakers" explores the current state of the software M&A market and features insights from industry experts, including Tortora.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of Axial's top 50 dealmakers in the software M&A space," said Thomas Kerchner, President of BMI Mergers and Acquisitions. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and in particular, Matt Tortora, our Managing Director for Software & Technology Services. Matt's expertise in software and technology services sector has been invaluable in helping our clients navigate this rapidly evolving landscape, and we are proud to have him as a key member of our team.”
Matt Tortora brings over seventeen years of business ownership, sales leadership, and consulting experience in the software and technology services sectors. He has founded three companies and held strategic leadership positions at growth stage B2B software companies. Most notably, Matt was the co-founder and CEO of a Chicago-based software company which he successfully grew and sold to a strategic acquirer.
To learn more about BMI Mergers & Acquisitions and Matt Tortora's insights on the software M&A market, visit our industry page here.
