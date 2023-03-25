Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2600 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 10:50 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects threatened the victim and then demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.