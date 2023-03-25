Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 5900 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:34 am, the suspects assaulted the victim, inside of an establishment, and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/rMn8zXvdXmo

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

