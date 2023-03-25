Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

There were 311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,089 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest.
At approximately 1:50 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and in the photos below:
https://youtu.be/E5PuSMlj0ss
Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.