United States Park Police Officer Involved Shooting: 300 Block of 36th Street, Northeast

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Force Investigations Team are investigating a United States Park Police Officer involved shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the 300 block of 36th Street, Northeast.

approximately 8:51 am, a Sixth District officer responded to the 3400 block of Baker Street, Northeast, for a call of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, an officer located a vehicle that was occupied and running. The officer observed the occupant of the vehicle was asleep and the ignition was punched. The officer determined the vehicle was stolen and then called for additional units over the radio. Additional MPD officers and two US Park Police officers arrived on scene to assist.

At approximately 9:30 am, the MPD and USPP officers attempted to remove the occupant from the vehicle. The occupant resisted the officers’ efforts and was able to drive away with a USPP officer inside of the vehicle. The USPP officer discharged his weapon striking the occupant. The vehicle then crashed into a home in the 300 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The USPP officer did not sustain any life threating injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, the occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead. There were no injuries reported by anyone inside the home.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin, of Northwest, DC.

Following the crash, a firearm, pictured below, was recovered inside of the vehicle.

The officer involved shooting incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.